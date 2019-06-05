|
Robert "Wayne" Johnson Jr. passed away May 16 2019 in a Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born August 20, 1945, the son of Eleanor (White) Johnson and the late Robert W. Johnson of Mahaffey, Pa.
His parents moved to Millcreek Township in 1953. He attended McDowell High School and graduated from Tech Memorial High School. Wayne was the manager of the Sporting Goods Department at both the West and East K-mart Stores. He later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada as a real estate agent for Century Real Estate and 24-karet Realty. Wayne had a love for fishing and golf. He called his mother a month ago to tell her he had "A Hole in One". He always had a smile and would make you laugh and was truly loved by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert W Johnson, Sr. and his Grandparents, and nephew Jason Johnson.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Johnson of Las Vegas, Nevada, mother Eleanor Johnson of Erie, and his tow brothers, Dwight (Cheryl) of Ashtabula, Ohio and Charles (Sheryl) of Mars, Pa., also survived by a sister, Lorraine (Carl) Brown of San Diego Calif., many nieces and nephews, and cousins, and his beloved dog, Rufus.
Interment will be private at Laurel Hill cemetery in Erie Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 5, 2019