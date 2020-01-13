|
|
Robert William "Butch" Brocious, 64, of Millcreek, died peacefully at his home, with his loving family close, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1955 a son of Maurice Brocious and the late Elizabeth (Mehler) Brocious.
His positive outlook and courageous smile throughout it all gave his family the strength they needed during an incredibly difficult time. He was at peace with the Lord; overheard during a conversation with his grandson, saying "Getting cancer was a bummer, but I've had a great life."
Robert graduated from Ft. LeBoeuf High School in 1974. There he attended the Erie County Technical School for his trade, tool and die. Robert worked for Tool All, Inc., for 37 years. He was a loyal and dedicated employee up until his retirement in 2015.
Robert married the love of his life, Beverlie Jeanne Pett on May 7, 1977, his high school sweetheart since tenth grade, and began a loving and strong bond, a bond so strong it held them together during sickness and health, a bond that will never be broken.
Robert found great happiness in activities with his family. Camping was a family tradition, either with his entire family or solo trips with his wife alone. He loved nature. He loved being outside – gardening, hunting, swinging on the camp swing, taking a walk through the woods, and bicycling were some activities he adored. He was always active, even after his initial diagnosis. Most recently sitting in a tree stand on the first day of deer rifle season, he was freezing but happy. He was a lifelong hunter; he enjoyed the quietness, the waiting, the anticipation. Archery was his favorite – a tradition that was passed down to him and passed along to his son and grandson. He hunted mainly from his family camp – built with his help – and put a lot of time into preserving it for future generations. His grandkids will never forget the rides on Papa's tractor or the carefree weekends spent with family, riding four-wheelers and shooting beer cans with the BB gun.
Robert's faith was strong. He knew where his soul was going and made sure we understood he was not afraid. His faith guided him through these past four and a half years, and kept his outlook bright and his attitude positive.
He is survived by his wife, Beverlie, to whom he was married for 42 years, and their two children, Anna Brocious (Michael Boetger) and Kevin Brocious (Kedron). He held a special place in his heart for Kedron and Michael.
He was an amazing Papa to Shawn, Michael, Liam, Elizabeth, and Baylee. He enjoyed watching Shawn play sports, eating pretend food from Elizabeth and Baylee's kitchen, and shared his love of trains with Michael and Liam.
He is also survived by his brother, Raymond Brocious (Nansu); two sisters, Nancy Potter (Larry) and Patricia Messenger (Timothy); one brother-in-law, Jeffery Pett (Rabecca); two sisters-in-law, Diane Barber (Charles) and Marjorie Ann Renfro (Reb); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Family and friends may attend a Celebration of Life at St. Francis Social Hall, 8880 Main Street, in McKean (behind St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church), on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a luncheon for family and friends to follow at 2 p.m. Bob picked out the menu – specifically, rigatoni and meatballs, antipasto salad, and, of course, beer! Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 13, 2020