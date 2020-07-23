1/1
Robert William Gross
1960 - 2020
Robert William Gross, 60 of DeLand, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Bob was born on July 12, 1960 in Erie, Pa. to Robert L. Gross and Beverly (Booser) Gross.

He grew up in Edinboro, Pa. and graduated from General McLane, class of 1978.

Bob had a passion for life and the outdoors. He especially loved hunting at Buffalo Bob's Cabin in Tidioute, Pa. and Donna's Game Farm in East Springfield, Pa. His favorite was fishing in Pennsylvania and Florida. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Bob was very outgoing and generous, always going out of his way to help others.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Gross.

Survivors include his father, Robert L. Gross, of Erie, Pa., his brother, Mark Gross, of Erie, Pa., and his sister Donna (Gross) Warner of East Springfield, Pa. He is further survived by his companion Debra Butler of DeLand, Fla. and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was loved and will be missed by all of his friends and family.

Bob will be cremated in Florida. No calling hours will be observed.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
3 entries
July 23, 2020
Mr Gross, Donna and Mark,
I am SO sorry to hear about Bobby's passing. Right now , in the
midst of summer, I have been thinking about past summers and
the many many hours spent at your house . What a wonderful
time in life we grew up in. My sincere condolences. Donna please
contact me. Rose Brinker Scouten
Rose Brinker Scouten
Friend
July 23, 2020
Condolences, prayers and thoughts to the Gross family.
Will cherish the memories of spending time with my
cousin Bob fishing and water skiing on Edinboro Lake.
Also, hunting whitetail deer in Tidioute, PA at Buffalo
Bob's Cabin. God Bless You and your Family.
Melodie Booser-Clark
Melodie Clark
Family
July 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the entire Gross. family. and friends
prayers and thoughts are with you all. May God keep you strong and united through this tough time fellow graduates
of General McLane High School Edinboro, Pa.
He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.
graduates and fellow classmates
Classmate
