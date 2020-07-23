Robert William Gross, 60 of DeLand, Fla., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Bob was born on July 12, 1960 in Erie, Pa. to Robert L. Gross and Beverly (Booser) Gross.
He grew up in Edinboro, Pa. and graduated from General McLane, class of 1978.
Bob had a passion for life and the outdoors. He especially loved hunting at Buffalo Bob's Cabin in Tidioute, Pa. and Donna's Game Farm in East Springfield, Pa. His favorite was fishing in Pennsylvania and Florida. He also loved spending time with his family and friends. Bob was very outgoing and generous, always going out of his way to help others.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother Beverly Gross.
Survivors include his father, Robert L. Gross, of Erie, Pa., his brother, Mark Gross, of Erie, Pa., and his sister Donna (Gross) Warner of East Springfield, Pa. He is further survived by his companion Debra Butler of DeLand, Fla. and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was loved and will be missed by all of his friends and family.
Bob will be cremated in Florida. No calling hours will be observed.
