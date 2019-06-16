|
|
Robert William Sawtelle, age 80, of Erie, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born in Erie, Pa., on April 22, 1939, the son of the late Clarence David and Pearl Marie (Lobaugh) Sawtelle.
Mr. Sawtelle attended Academy High School and served in the PA Army National Guard from 1954-65 and again from 1978-81. He was a hard worker who brought integrity, creativity, and good cheer to every place he worked, including Sanida Dairy, Haysite Erie, Pastore Brothers Builders, and Smith Meters.
Bob's devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ prompted him to serve faithfully as a deacon and member of the Church of God of Prophecy, New Beginnings, and ReaLife Assembly of God churches respectively.
He was a HAM radio enthusiast, hopper hunter extraordinaire, yard sale aficionado, and accomplished digital evangelist. Outside of spreading the word, his biggest joy in life was making others smile.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, LaVan Sawtelle; three brothers, Clarence David, Charles David, Gary Lee, and his step-mother, Hilda (Wonner Grieshaber) Sawtelle.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Roxie (Oster); a daughter, Regina, of Girard, Pa.; five sons, Rory (Joyce), of Elgin, Ill.; David (Teresa), of Pahrump, Nev.; Gary (Sara), of Warren, Pa.; Rick (Kate), of Fairview, Pa.; Daniel (Meredith), of Columbus, Ohio; step-brother, Richard Grieshaber, of Millcreek, Pa.; step-sister, Roberta (Grieshaber) Guy, of Erie, Pa.; 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call upon the family at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie, PA 16506, on Thursday from 4 until 8 p.m. and may attend a memorial service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA. 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 16, 2019