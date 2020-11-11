1/1
Roberta Ann Bobbi Tarkowski Sessamen
1939 - 2020
Roberta Ann "Bobbi" Tarkowski Sessamen, 81 passed away Monday November 9, 2020 at her home in Millcreek.

She was born in Erie, on August 31, 1939 daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret Duscisko Tarkowski.

Bobbi worked at St. Mary's Home of Erie East for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Tarkowski.

Roberta is survived by her five children, Craig S. Sessamen of North East, Norma-Jean M. Sessamen of Indianpolis, Michael S. Sessamen (Crystal) of Ohio, James A. Sessamen of Erie, and Patricia A. Sessamen of Erie, eleven grandchildren, Erica Parker, Kayla Conner, Andrew, Tyler, Austin, Joseph, Caitlyn, Elizabeth Lieter, Kyle, Hannah and Shelby; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Parker, Michael Conner, and Maceo Conner; her sister-in-law Cathy Betza of Georgia, daughter-in-law Jennifer Sessamen, Godchild Brenda Tarkowski Taylor and many nieces and nephews.

A private viewing will be held for the family. Family and friends are invited to a service at Laurel Hill Cemetery Section 16, Thursday November 12 at 12:30 p.m. with burial to follow.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
12:30 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery Section 16
Funeral services provided by
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
