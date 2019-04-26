|
Roberta C. Rose (Roach), age 79, of Summit Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home surrounded by family on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
She was born in Erie to Frederick and Catherine (Klick) Roach, on December 18, 1939. She met the love of her life, Earl A. Rose, at her older sister's wedding and the two were married on September 8, 1962. They had 57 years of a blessed life together. Roberta was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother always carrying photos of her 12 grandchildren with her, of whom she was especially proud. She was a talented seamstress, knitter and crocheter, making dresses, quilts and afghans for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the family 'farm' where she showcased her green thumb. Roberta was devoted to her family and friends, never turning down an opportunity to get together to play cards and games. She enjoyed spending time at the casino, and watching Penn State football.
Roberta attended Saint John's Grade School and graduated from St. Benedict Academy in 1958. She was a loving housewife. Then worked as a part-time Kelly Girl after the children were raised. She was a member of Saint George Church and a devout Catholic with a special connection with Saints Therese and Anthony. She often prayed the rosary and said prayers to Saint Therese for many people's intentions.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her siblings Margaret Cross, James Roach, Kathleen Duda, and Patty Ludwig.
Roberta is survived by her husband, four children, Allen Rose, Dean Rose (Rose Marie), Brenda McGowan (Brian), Brian Rose (Amy), grandchildren Eric Rose, Jessica Rose, Rebecca Rose, Maria Rose, Rachel Rose, Selena Rose, Ashley Rose, Teresa Rose, Alex Rose, David Rose, Liam McGowan, and Ella McGowan; her two sisters Irene Nass (Paul), Barbara Flues (Alan) and a brother Fred Roach; sister-in-law Mary Roach; and many nieces and nephews.
The Rose Family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful staff at Visiting Nursing Association of Erie County Hospice who took care of Roberta.
Friends are invited to call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Saturday, April 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a prayer service there on Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in celebration of Roberta's life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Saint George Catholic Church, 5145 Peach St., at 10 a.m.. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Summit Food Pantry, 1230 Townhall Road West, Erie, PA 16509.
