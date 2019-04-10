|
After a long, courageous battle with cancer, Roberta D. Fortier Geib, age 79, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 1, 1940, in Detroit, Mich., daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Clements) Fortier.
Roberta earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Marygrove College in 1961, and later graduated from the University of Michigan in 1968 with a Master's of Social Work. She worked for various social services agencies in Toledo, Ohio and Erie. Roberta was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church and helped start the OLP School Advent Project benefitting local charities as Christmastime, which has grown into an annual tradition involving the parish community. Roberta will be remembered as a compassionate individual who always made time to listen to and support a friend in need. She found joy in spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, and early morning walks with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her stepfather, Donald Whing.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis M. Geib; her son, Garrett Geib (Tina) of Erie; and daughter, Katherine Heynoski (Joseph) of Dublin, Ohio; her grandchildren, Madison, Talen, Regan, and Riley; her siblings, Terrence Fortier (Barbara) of Wixom, Mich., Amy Chester of Toledo, Ohio, Kimberly Williamson (Robert) of Walled Lake, Mich., and Jeffrey Whing (Kathleen) of Stanwood, Mich.; and her many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a Funeral Mass the following morning, April 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2410 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506, at 10 a.m. A private interment will be held at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to many people who supported Roberta during her illness, including friends, health care providers, and the staff at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2116 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to Our Lady of Peace School Endowment Fund.
