Roberta J. Beery Cheney, age 89, of Erie, Pa., was taken by the hand of Angels on Friday evening, August 2, 2019.
Roberta was born in Erie, Pa., on May 19, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert and Jean (Lawrence) Killheffer. She worked for many years as the Principal's secretary at Northwestern Middle School and also helped many people as a private bookkeeper. She attended Grace United Methodist Church in Albion and was a member of the Lioness' Group of the Lions Club and the Women of the Moose.
She enjoyed horseback riding as a child, while as an adult she liked to golf, travel, and play cards with her Albion ladies group. She loved music and to play the piano, especially when she thought no one was watching. One of her favorite past-times was to spend sunny days with her four children on the beach at Raccoon & Eagley Parks. Roberta loved dogs and was Mom and Grandma to several throughout the years. Most recently, her dog Sunny was a bright light in her life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and father of her four children, Gregory Benton Beery in 1968. Also preceding were two brothers, Alfred and Kenneth Killheffer, half-sister, Jean, her second husband, Joe Hecker, and her third husband, John "Jack" Cheney.
Roberta was very proud of each of her children and is survived by Jan (Al) Bricker, Jean (Tony) Palermo, Beth (Kerry) Zimmer all of Erie, Pa, and Mark (Amy) Beery of Saegertown, Pa. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours or services as were Roberta's wishes. She will be laid to rest in Spring Cemetery next to her husband and father of her children, Gregory Beery.
Arrangements are being handled with care and love by the Jean Evans Thompson Funeral Home, East Springfield, Pa. Memorial Donations may be made to the Greater PA Chapter , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505 or to the Heartland Hospice, 719 Indiana Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 8, 2019