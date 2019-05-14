|
Roberta L. "Birda" Dunn, age 63, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Jerome Dunn and Marjorie Dunn.
Birda was a 25-year volunteer with Hotline. She was employed as a telephone operator with Verizon for 15 years. Birda enjoyed doing puzzles, collecting glass knickknacks, unicorns and porcelain dolls. She loved all things Disney and the color red.
Birda is survived by her significant other, Jose Montero; and five siblings, Deborah Pytlarz (John), Scott Dunn, Shari Dunn, Beth Dunn, and Christopher Dunn; and is greatly loved by all her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Birda was preceded in death by one brother, Dawayne Dunn; one sister, Dorri Dunn; and two nieces.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be designated to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 14, 2019