Roberta Louise Lewis

Roberta Louise Lewis Obituary
Mrs. Roberta Louise Lewis, age 71 of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Lewis. Born on September 17, 1947 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Jean Hein.

Roberta was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy and Villa Maria College and was a registered nurse serving St. Vincent Hospital and UPMC Hamot until she retired.

In addition to her husband, Roberta is survived by her children; Jean Montgomery (John) and Christopher Lewis (Oshun), and her grandchildren Rachel, Mason, Mercedes, Camryn, Regan, Chloe, and Gavin. She will be missed by her dogs; Jax and Maggie

Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street, on Wednesday, May 29 from 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a graveside service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 28, 2019
