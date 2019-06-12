|
She was born on September 9th, 1961, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Roberta passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2019, at Saint Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.
She graduated from Tech High School and received her Radiology Technology Degree at Gannon University. Her career accomplishments included: Firch Bakery, Rad Tech for Saint Vincent's for many years, as well as worked as a traveling Rad Tech after that time, until she become disabled, which ended her career aspirations.
She enjoyed animals, going to the casino and dancing. She loved gardening and her plants. She was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club and Saint Luke Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her treasured mother, Geraldine Ann Pietrowski Vomero.
She is survived by her beloved daughter, Michelle Lynn Vomero Welsh; son-in-law, Chuck Welsh; grandson, Zachary Macbeth Vomero Miller; her father, Robert Vomero and Patricia Drake, both of Florida; her sister, Lisa Vomero-Inouye; brother-in-law, Gary Inouye of San Diego, California; brother, Louis Vomero and family; Renee Vomero and family of Fayetteville, North Carolina; her former spouse, Steve Furry of Lake City; and her most spoiled puppy, Elmer!
The family is especially grateful for the closeness of her extended family members and loving friends, Cathy Dombrowski, Ryan Madrid, Angie Proctor-Fries, Joey Kanonczyk, Rose, Mike, Minister Bill and Buddy.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Further visitation will be held there on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of her memorial service at 7 p.m. Inurnment will be private, at the convenience of the family, at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the family be made in care of the funeral home or to the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
