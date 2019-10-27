|
Robin G. Cunningham, age 64, of Erie, passed away at Elmwood Gardens, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Erie, on May 8, 1955, she was a daughter of Carol (Rogers) Eller and the late Raymond Cunningham.
She worked as a repair representative at Verizon.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Linda Sauers, husband David and brother, Donald Cunningham, all of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.
As per Robin's wishes, arrangements were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., assisted. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
