Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin G. Cunningham


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin G. Cunningham Obituary
Robin G. Cunningham, age 64, of Erie, passed away at Elmwood Gardens, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Erie, on May 8, 1955, she was a daughter of Carol (Rogers) Eller and the late Raymond Cunningham.

She worked as a repair representative at Verizon.

She was preceded in death by her father.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Linda Sauers, husband David and brother, Donald Cunningham, all of Erie, and several nieces and nephews.

As per Robin's wishes, arrangements were private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., assisted. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now