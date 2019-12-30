Home

Robin J. Williams Critchell Obituary
Robin J. Williams Critchell, age 66, of Milford, Ohio, was born in Erie, Pa. to Norman and Jean Williams. Robin passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Brian Critchell, her two daughters; Megan Martin (Jay)and Molly Critchell, one grandson Wesley Martin, one dear brother Tim Williams, and two dear sisters; Holly and Rebecca Williams.

An Erie gathering for her friends will be announced in late Spring of 2020.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cincinnati Therapeutic Riding and Horsemanship, 1342 US HWY 50, Milford, OH 45150 or online at www.ctrhequinetherapy.org.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 30, 2019
