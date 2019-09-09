|
|
Robin Pirrello – selfless person, beautiful wife, exceptional mother – left us on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Daughter of Viva Jeanette Hallas and the late Robert W. Allsopp, Sr., she retired from Verizon after more than 30 years and was a fiercely loyal, dedicated member of IBEW Local Union 1637. She also served as 1637's President for 12 years, dedicated to helping those that needed it. That was her superpower, along with loving and doing everything for her three kids, Michele, Philip & MaryAnne Pirrello, and her dedicated and loving husband, Phil Pirrello.
She is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Bobby, her father and stepfather.
She is survived by her mother, sisters Roxanne and Tammy, her husband, three children, her grandson, Gary, her brother-in-law, John, many nieces and nephews, and a family that will always love and miss her. She is especially grateful for the loving care of sisters-in-law, Mary Fran and Anne Pirrello.
She loved watching movies, reading books (especially Jack Reacher and David Baldacci), traveling, singing her kids' praises and making people feel loved.
The Quinn Funeral Home,West 9th & Liberty St., is handling arrangements. There will be no visiting hours at Robin's request, and a private service will be held for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation or Blessed Sacrament Church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 9, 2019