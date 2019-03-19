|
Robin Whitney Mannion, age 64, died at home, on March 16, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1954, a son of Maurice and Betty Mannion, who preceded him in death, as did his brother, Denny.
Rob was a graduate of McDowell High School and served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing and went on to be a caring and compassionate nurse who advocated fiercely for the dignity and care of those in his charge until his retirement.
Rob's talent for making any gathering of friends and family a culinary and theatrical event is legendary. There is not room on this entire page to list the people whose lives are forever diminished, who can never fill the hole his absence leaves. Now we pick up where he left off by feeding a sick friend, entertaining a sad one, celebrating with abandon and raising a glass to a man who truly exemplified love and friendship.
Rob leaves behind his beloved children Alaina, Whitney, Megan and Jack, who meant everything to him. Also remaining are his sister and brothers Nancy and her husband Marc Coluzzi, Maurice and his companion Laurie, and Doug and his wife Patty, as well as his niece and nephews Michael Mannion, Marc and Chris Coluzzi, and Nate, Sammy and Jake Mannion, and his children's mothers Cindy Ohlrich and Cathy Mannion.
