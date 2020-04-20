|
|
Robyn Marie Brown, age 40, passed peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robyn was born on January 26, 1980, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
She grew up in the neighboring town of Fairview, and had countless amazing adventures with her sister and friends. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1998 and was a member of the diving team. While in high school, Robyn was both a firefighter and EMT for the Fairview Fire Department. She volunteered in New York City during the aftermath of 9/11.
Robyn continued her education at Gannon University. She graduated with both an Associate's and a Bachelor's degree in 2004. While in college, Robyn became a certified paramedic. This certification led her to work for EmergyCare for several years. Although she loved working in her hometown, a change of scenery was much needed, which led her to North Carolina. While in the Raleigh area, Robyn had numerous jobs as a medic, including: a paramedic for Wake County EMS, a critical care transport paramedic for Rex, and her all-time favorite, a flight paramedic for Vector Aeromedical.
Robyn was a unique spirit, and lived life to its extreme, absolute, glittery maximum. Her interests included cake baking, running (including several marathons-specifically the Goofy Challenge at Disney), and crafting. She loved unicorns, sloths, musical acts Rob Zombie and Five Finger Death Punch, and her beloved Shih Tzus. Robyn was unapologetically herself, and if you were lucky enough to call her a friend or family, she would love you fiercely and with everything she had in her. She would do anything for those closest to her.
Robyn was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Sophie and Robert Brown, and both sets of her maternal grandparents Robert and Patricia Carroll, and George and Winifred Stoll; her uncle Michael Brown; a few friends, including her dear friend Friday Orr; and several beloved pets, particularly Ewok Jefferson McButterpants.
Robyn is survived by her father Stephen (Linda) Brown; mother Christine (Jeffrey) Parker; sister Stephanie (Edward) Miller; niece Sophie Miller; four stepsisters and their families; numerous aunts and uncles; first and second cousins; handfuls of friends (some of whom she referred to as family); her adored dogs General Tso and Chop Suey (along with Moe); and her best friend and partner on the ground, in the air, and for life Bryan McEssy.
Due to the current health issues and national guidelines concerning COVID-19 there will be no immediate service. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Gifts of tribute may be made to the F*ck Cancer organization.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 20, 2020