Rochelle Marie Bogue-Czulewicz, 30, of Erie, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Rochelle was born on May 2, 1989 in Erie, Pa.
She loved her daughter, Serenity, music, art, makeup and cats.
Rochelle is preceded in death by her father, David T. Bogue, her mother, Carol Czulewicz, and brother, David J."DJ" Bogue, all of Erie.
Rochelle is survived by her daughter Serenity Lenay Hardaway, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a niece Cassidy Bogue, of Erie, her aunts Tammy Carder (Lou), Terri Och, Theresa Schultz, and Lynn Lucchese (Phil), all of Erie, as well as Marlene Mills (Mark), of Edinboro. She is further survived by her uncles Bill Bogue (Carrie Sue) of Waterford, James Czulewicz (Maria) and Ronald Czulewicz (Becky), all of Erie. Additionally, her cousins Jenea Mackrell, Christian Corby, Jeremiah Corby, Kayleigh Winkelman, Samantha Och, Heather Schultz-Pentycofe, Ronald Czulewicz Jr., Daniel McGill of Erie, Pa., Timothy McGill of Buffalo, N.Y., Michael Mills and Melanie Mills, of Edinboro, and Stephanie Lucchese of Erie, also survive.
Rochelle was dearly loved by family, friends and all who knew her. She will be forever missed.
Cremation and funeral arrangements were handled by the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020