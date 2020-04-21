|
|
Rodger P. Eck, 78, of McKean Township, Waterford, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Rodger was born in Erie, on March 15, 1942, a son of the late Maebelle (Miller) and Oscar H. Eck. He lived all of his life in the Erie area.
Rodger was a 1960 graduate of Cathedral Preparatory school and then graduated from the General Electric Machinist Apprentice Program. He worked for General Electric Company for 42 years in various Manufacturing, Engineering and Human Resources positions and ultimately as the Senior Negotiator-Union Relations until his retirement in 2002.
Rodger was a lifelong member of St. George Roman Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Oscar Harrison Eck, Jr.; and his five sisters, Gladys Ethridge, Dorothy Boyd Ralph, Kathryn "Betty" Eck, Marjorie Jeanne Babcock, and Nancy Patricia Eck; and his nephew, Ted Ethridge, of Mill Village, Pa.
Rodger is survived by a son, Gregory Michael Eck, of Waterford, Pa.; a daughter, Jill Ashley Eck-Myers (Justin), of Grand Prairie, Texas; two granddaughters, Julia Noelle and Jenna Summer Myers, of Grand Prairie, Texas; one brother, Richard Eck (Patti) of Hanoverton, Ohio; and a special niece, Barbara Jeanne Eck-Duchini (Frank), of Waterford, Pa.; a niece Nancy Ethridge-Peters (George), of Cambridge Springs, Pa.; nephews, William Boyd, of Erie, Pa., and David Ethridge (Jeanne), of Centerville, Pa.; great-nephews, Alexander and Peter Duchini, of Waterford, Pa.; and several other great-nieces and nephews.
In accordance with CDC guidelines a Funeral Mass at St. George Church and interment at Calvary Cemetery & Mausoleum will be private for the family. A future gathering will be held by the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorials may be made to the A.N.N.A. Shelter of Erie or to the Humane Society of Northwestern PA.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2020