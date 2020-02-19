|
Rodger S. Cheney, age 73, of Erie, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living Center.
He was born in Erie, on November 27, 1946, a son of the late Stanley Cheney and Alma Guckes Higgins.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lila Reiger and Florence Ranowiecki, his niece, Darlene Thomas and his beloved cat, Ollie.
Rodger graduated from Tech Memorial High School in 1966, after which he enlisted with the U.S. Navy, and was later employed as a welder for Riley Stoker. Rodger was an athlete in his younger years, running track in high school. He enjoyed riding his bike long distances, scuba diving, and boxing. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting with family.
His greatest achievement was his daughters, whom he adored greatly. They were the light of his life. He was also an extremely proud Papa.
Rodger is survived by his daughters, Karen Stoops and her husband Tim, and JoAnn Flick and her husband John. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Madelyn and Lillian Stoops, Haydn and Sophie Tidball, and Parker Flick, and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends may call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 3-7 p.m., and are invited to the prayer service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the ANNA Shelter.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aids at LECOM Senior Living Center for their devoted care and love over the past several years. Their friendships with Rodger will never be forgotten. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to VNA Hospice for all of their love and support for Rodger.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020