Rodger William Volkwein, 77, of McKean, peacefully transitioned into eternal life, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren, on May 12, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born on May 30, 1941 to Rodger William Volkwein, Sr. and Marguerite (Volkwein) Morris in Erie.
Rodger is survived by his loving wife, Betty Lou Volkwein; his daughters, Linda Hreha and husband, David, and Patricia "Patty" Seaman and husband, Pastor Jason; three grandchildren, Courtney and Jessica Hreha and Dominic Hess; as well as a long term fishing buddy, Dave Grettler. In addition, he is survived by nieces, Anita and Melody; and a nephew, Joe.
Rodger graduated from Tech High School in Erie in 1959. He worked for the Lord Corporation for 38 years. His greatest passion was fishing. Rodger could catch a fish in any body of water and loved teaching others to fish, as well as sharing his fly tying skills with friends. He enjoyed family camping trips, and after retirement, he loved traveling with his wife and his dogs. He was a member of GEM Outdoorsman Club and SONS of Lake Erie. Rodger was also a master storyteller and captivated people when he shared stories and wisdom about fishing, his beloved Bassett Hounds and lessons in life. Beyond those joys in his life, he was a dedicated and honorable husband, father and grandfather, who approached every decision with his family's best interest in mind.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3968 Hershey Road, Erie, PA 16506, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ron Freebourn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where Rodger served as an usher for many years, sharing a warm smile and his love of God to all who entered the door. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 26, 2019