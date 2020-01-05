|
|
Rodney Edward Paige, Jr., age 28, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 26, 1991 in Detroit, Mich. to Rodney Paige, Sr., of Erie, and Charlotte Shaw of Detroit.
Rodney loved all sports, especially the Detroit Lions, the Cavs, the 49ers, and the Steelers. He also loved to be around his family and was known to be a jokester.
In addition to his parents, Rodney will be remember by his beloved family, including his daughter Namariana Paige of Erie, three sisters, Shantel Paige of Erie, Shenika Paige of Detroit, and Consuela O'Neal of Erie, three brothers, Anthony Shaw of Detroit, Charles O'Neal of Erie, and Cody O'Neal of Erie, his stepmother Carolyn Paige, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie from 11a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020