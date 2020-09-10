Roger A. Bennett, age 78, of Erie, was surrounded by his family as his Savior called him home on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on February 27, 1942, a son of the late Lyle and Marion Veith Bennett.
Roger attended McDowell High School and was a proud member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era for six years from 1964 to 1970 being stationed at Fort Knox.
After his service to our country, he was in the lawn and garden industry for over 60 years during which time he earned the title of Master Mechanic for small engines. He worked for Lyle W. Bennett and eventually became part owner. Roger started his own business "Mobile Mower" which he operated until his retirement in 2015, having made many friends from customers.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn, the love of his life for over fifty years. He is further survived by his daughters Christine (Dan) Hanes, Cheryl (Travis) DeLaughter, sons Matthew (Janelle) Bennett and Timothy Bennett, and grandchildren Victoria (Jonathan) White, Katharine and Rebecca Hanes, Bryce and Taylor DeLaughter, Amelia and Ethan Bennett, and a great-grandson Hayden Pringle.
In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Donald Bennett.
Family and friends may call at the ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 West 38th Street, on Saturday, September 12th from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
Memorials to Roger's life may be made ReaLife Assembly of God, 3902 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
