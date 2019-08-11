Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Wiley Funeral Home
400 Highway 377 East
Granbury, TX 76048
Roger Albert Jordan Jr.

Roger Albert Jordan Jr. Obituary
Mr. Roger Albert Jordan, Jr. died peacefully on August 6, 2019, in Beaumont, Texas.

Roger was born on August 30, 1954, in Erie, Pa., and graduated from Iroquois High School in 1972. He attended Iowa Wesleyan University, where he played football followed by a short career in the NFL and CFL. After 15 years as a Project Controls Manager in nuclear power plants and oil refineries, he established his own corporation, RAJ Controls, in 1995.

Roger is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cindy; daughters; Leslie Farris (David); April Wilks (Josh); six grandchildren all of Texas; mother Lois Youngberg Jordan of Lawrence Park, Pa.; and sister Elizabeth Joy Jordan of Mass.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Albert Jordan, Sr.

Roger dedicated his life to others as a loving husband, son, father, pawpaw, brother and friend. His family often said that he never met a stranger, putting a smile on the face of all he met with his generous spirit and kind heart. He loved history, was a great story teller with a huge sense of humor.

In celebration of his life, please make donations to the Susan G Komen Foundation in honor of his wife Cindy and mother Lois, breast cancer survivors.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019
