|
|
Roger B. Kenyon died Monday, March 9, 2020 at UPMC Hamot after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Albany, N.Y. on February 25, 1942 a son of the late Arthur and Nancy Beckwith Kenyon.
He spent his childhood years in Rochester, N.Y. and graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1960.
Roger graduated from Cornell University and spent his career in both Ohio and Pennsylvania's Natural Resource and Wildlife Conservation. He retired from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in 2007 after 36 years.
Roger married Kathryn Walsh on October 22, 1966. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, sons Timothy and Peter Kenyon. Along with his cousins, he is survived by his loving family of in-laws, including Bill (Deb) Walsh, Mary (Walsh) Ciaschi and her husband Joe, Timothy Walsh, J.R. (Carol) Walsh and Jim (Amy) Walsh. Also surviving are several cherished nieces and nephews.
Roger's wish was to not have formal services.
Kathryn, Timothy, and Peter thank all of our family and friends who have been so thoughtful and supportive during the past month and years of dad's fights with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Arrangements were under the care of the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 15, 2020