Roger C. Pertl died September 3, 2019, at his home in Swain, N.Y. He was born June 25, 1961, in Erie, Pa., to Frank and Ruth Pertl.
He was a graduate of Penn State in Dairy Science and worked in that field for over 25 years.
He was predeceased by his father Frank Pertl and brother Milton Pertl.
He is survived by his mother Ruth L. Pertl of Girard, Pa., a daughter Heather N. Statler of Monroeville, Pa., brother Randy (Nancy) Pertl of Cranesville, Pa., and friends Hoss and Mary Schubert, David and Bonnie Sammons, Ron Swain, and Joan Wolgemuth.
A memorial service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cranesville, Pa., on October 5, 2019, with a calling hour at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 29, 2019