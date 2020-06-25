Roger H. Milloy, 96, formerly of Feidler Drive, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Millcreek Township, Pa. He was born on June 25, 1923, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Glenn Charles and Naomi Topper Milloy.
A 1941 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, he was a Veteran of WW II having served with the U.S. Army Air Corps. Mr. Milloy earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Kent State University and also earned his real estate license. He married his wife of 46 years, Sally Henry, on December 23, 1956. He owned and operated Roger Milloy Realty and worked for the PA Department of Transportation where he was employed for 25 years, retiring in 1985. Roger worked for PENNDOT on the property appraisal team for the I-79 corridor. He was a longtime former member of the Erie Yacht Club and Greater Board of Realtors. He was a member of the Sportsman Athletic Club Band, playing second trumpet. Roger enjoyed music and music theory. He played the trumpet and piano, and taught his daughter Lucinda to play the piano. Roger enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends at "Camp If" in Davie Hill, Forest County, Pa. Over the course of his life, he spent many hours with family sailing or motoring on Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah E. "Sally" Henry Milloy in 2002; two brothers, Glen and David Milloy; and sister, Virginia Milloy MacFayden.
Survivors include three daughters, Diane Robin Milloy Heald and husband L. Reed of Erie, Lucinda Steele and husband Timothy of Columbus, Ohio and Ann Gundrum Hahn and husband Lynn of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Shawn Heald and wife Melisa and Wesley Heald of Columbus, Ohio and Kelly Sue Hahn Krouch and husband Karl and Nathaniel Hahn and wife Amanda of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Chad and Elaine Krouch, Bryce, Lucas, Katie, Clara and Maya Hahn; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Roger's home caregivers, Chrissy, Janet and RC, Dr. Gary Neer and staff, the Erie VA Medical Center, and UPMC Hospice, who guided and cared for him and the family during his final weeks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an on-line memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. and can be viewed by the public at www.facebook.com/burtonfuneralhomesandcrematoryinc. Mr. Marcus Vitelli, Elder from Grandview Park Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, will speak. Private burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
Family and friends may view the on-line obituary, send condolences and access the link for the on-line memorial service at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 25, 2020.