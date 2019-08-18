|
|
Roger Ludwig Jr., age 63, passed away in his home in Columbia Falls, Mont. on August 10, 2019, from cancer after a courageous fight, surrounded by his loving family.
Roger was born in Erie, Pa. on April 12, 1956, the son of Evelyn (Zattosky) and Roger Ludwig Sr.
He graduated high school in Erie Pa., and soon afterwards made his way to the Pacific Northwest. He lived briefly in The Dalles, Ore., and Bingen, Wash. In 1978, he met the love of his life, Mary Camuso, and together they moved to Columbia Falls, Mont., where they settled down and started a family. Their two daughters were raised in Columbia Falls, and it was here that Roger lived out the rest of his life. He worked at Plum Creek Timber Co. for 29 years and then became a Certified Nursing Assistant for the Montana Veterans Home before retiring. He was a member of St. Richard Catholic Church and enjoyed spending his time helping those in his community. He enjoyed music and was an avid reader, gardener and outdoorsman. He loved hiking, backpacking, cross country skiing, fishing and hunting, all in Northwest Montana.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by several brothers-in-law as well as many aunts and uncles.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Mary of Columbia Falls Mont.; his two daughters, Clara McFadden and her husband Mike of Eugene, Ore., and Stella Ludwig of Eugene, Ore.; his mother, Evelyn (Zattosky) Ludwig of Erie, Pa.; two sisters, Jean Frey of Tulum, Mexico and her son, Jason Frey of Boston, Mass., and Beth McLaughlin and her husband David of Lewisville, Texas; along with many aunts, an uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roger will be greatly missed and forever remembered in the hearts of his large family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Columbia Falls Food Bank.
A rosary vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Columbia Mortuary in Columbia Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Richard Catholic Church.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019