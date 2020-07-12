1/1
Roger M. Blair
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger M. Blair, 65, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on August 19, 1954, a son of the late Robert and Helen (Kukla) Blair.

Roger graduated from Strong Vincent High School and went on to earn his Associate's Degree in Business from Behrend College. As a contracted computer programmer for the state, he dedicated his life to bridging the technology gap for blind users. He was a dog trainer for many years and enjoyed life to the fullest. A man of many talents, he was a lifelong musician playing the drums, bass, and singing vocals. He had a passion for music, but most of all he loved taking care of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Blair, as well as his brother, Thomas Blair.

Roger is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Kane) Sonzala, a brother, Dennis Blair (Sherry Wright), stepchildren, Julia Coffin (Bruce), Kurt Williams (Beth), Kristin Gonzalez (Mike), and Matt Sonzala, and fifteen grandchildren also survive. He is also survived by his best friend, Christopher Mason.

Services were private. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Roger was a super caring person. Loved everything he did and people he knew! He was always a great inspiration to me. My sympathies to the family and friends. I loved Roger, super friend! Sam
Susan McNeish
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved