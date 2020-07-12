Roger M. Blair, 65, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born in Erie, on August 19, 1954, a son of the late Robert and Helen (Kukla) Blair.
Roger graduated from Strong Vincent High School and went on to earn his Associate's Degree in Business from Behrend College. As a contracted computer programmer for the state, he dedicated his life to bridging the technology gap for blind users. He was a dog trainer for many years and enjoyed life to the fullest. A man of many talents, he was a lifelong musician playing the drums, bass, and singing vocals. He had a passion for music, but most of all he loved taking care of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Blair, as well as his brother, Thomas Blair.
Roger is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Kane) Sonzala, a brother, Dennis Blair (Sherry Wright), stepchildren, Julia Coffin (Bruce), Kurt Williams (Beth), Kristin Gonzalez (Mike), and Matt Sonzala, and fifteen grandchildren also survive. He is also survived by his best friend, Christopher Mason.
Services were private. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.