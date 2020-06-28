Roger M. Rodman, 72, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla.
He was born on January 4, 1948, in Long Beach, Calif., a son of the late Frank E. and Pearl M. (Murray) Rodman.
Roger graduated from the Millikan High School in Long Beach, Calif. in 1966. Following high school, he attended California State University at Long Beach where he studied business.
For many years he was employed in the real estate business in Riverside County. In 2012 Roger moved to Lake City to be near his family. Upon moving to this area, he continued working as a Marketing Representative for Unilever Company. He moved to Florida in 2016 and continued employment with Unilever until the time of his death.
Roger enjoyed fishing in Erie County and was an avid animal lover, especially his dog, "Angel" and his Palomino horse.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Rodman, Jr., on May 17, 2020.
Survivors include his sisters, Sondra "Sandy" F. Fuller (Larry) of Lake City and Linda J. Linder (Nils) of Anaheim Hills, Calif., and several nieces and nephews.
No calling hours will be observed, services will be held privately by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association of America, 112 Washington Place, #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.