1/1
Roger R. Ramsdell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger R. Ramsdell, 91, of North East, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Parkside at North East. He was born on December 3, 1929, in Wattsburg, Pa., the son of the late John B. and Edith (Peterson) Ramsdell.

Roger was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy. He graduated Wattsburg High School and was formerly employed by Electric Materials as a machinist supervisor. He was a member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, North East American Legion Post 105, and Lakeview Country Club. He coached little league baseball for ten years and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Brown, and Hazel Daniels; and brothers, Jack and Lloyd Ramsdell; and great-grandson, Timothy Cole.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joaane M. Ramsdell whom he married on June 2, 1951; children, Timothy L. Ramsdell (Marcia) of Virginia, Daniel R. Ramsdell (Kathy) of Zionsville, Pa., John E. Ramsdell (Wendy) of North East, Gerald T. Ramsdell (Susan) of North East, and Cheryl J. Anderson (Alan) of Columbus, Indiana; brothers, James Ramsdell (Dorothy) and Lee Ramsdell (Ruth); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Carson, Kathryn, Marta, Heidi, Steven, William, and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Ava; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church, 136 W. Main St., North East.

Please condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Elkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved