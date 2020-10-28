Roger R. Ramsdell, 91, of North East, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Parkside at North East. He was born on December 3, 1929, in Wattsburg, Pa., the son of the late John B. and Edith (Peterson) Ramsdell.
Roger was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Navy. He graduated Wattsburg High School and was formerly employed by Electric Materials as a machinist supervisor. He was a member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church, North East American Legion Post 105, and Lakeview Country Club. He coached little league baseball for ten years and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and gardening.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Brown, and Hazel Daniels; and brothers, Jack and Lloyd Ramsdell; and great-grandson, Timothy Cole.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joaane M. Ramsdell whom he married on June 2, 1951; children, Timothy L. Ramsdell (Marcia) of Virginia, Daniel R. Ramsdell (Kathy) of Zionsville, Pa., John E. Ramsdell (Wendy) of North East, Gerald T. Ramsdell (Susan) of North East, and Cheryl J. Anderson (Alan) of Columbus, Indiana; brothers, James Ramsdell (Dorothy) and Lee Ramsdell (Ruth); grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Carson, Kathryn, Marta, Heidi, Steven, William, and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Ava; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and are invited to a Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Church with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed. Interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Church, 136 W. Main St., North East.
