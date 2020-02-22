Home

Roger Willoughby White

Roger Willoughby White Obituary
Roger Willoughby White, 83, of Saegertown, passed away at the Marquette Hospice House on Friday, February 21, 2020, after a short illness. Roger was born in Hayfield Township, on August 22, 1936, the son of the late Eugene R. White and Dorothy Acker White.

He graduated with the Cambridge Springs High School class of 1954, and began a fifty-two-year career of operating his family dairy and beef farm. He was a hard-working farmer with a strong work ethic who enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family and was a member of the Carmel Baptist Church in Mosiertown.

Survivors include son, Stephen White (Debbie) of Saegertown; son, Tom White of Saegertown; son, Jeff White (Kim) of Edinboro; son, Mark L. White of Union City; grandson, Ryan White; granddaughter, Branda White; granddaughter, Shelby Thomas (Tatom); granddaughter, Marcie White; brother, Ken White (Ruth) of Saegertown; brother, Wayne White of Edinboro; and brother, Jim White (Nancy) of Saegertown.

Friends may call on Monday, February 24th, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs. A funeral service will be held there on Tuesday, February 25th, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joshua Stevens, of Carmel Baptist Church, Mosiertown, officiating. Private interment will follow at Reichel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Marquette Hospice House, N. Wayland Rd., Meadville, PA 16335, or to Carmel Baptist Church, 21659 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown, PA 16433. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020
