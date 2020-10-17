1/1
Roman Earl Thompson
Roman Earl Thompson, 45, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

He was born to his beloved parents Linda Thompson Woodward and the late Rev. Edward "Earl" Woodward on Sunday, November 17, 1974, in Erie, Pa.

Roman spent most of his earthly years in Erie, graduating from East High School class of 1993. He was a talented baseball and basketball player with a strong passion for bowling. He played in several bowling and pool leagues throughout Erie County. Roman was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Sergeant. Inheriting his fathers traits he worked as an electrician and known best for being an all around "handy man." He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching football games with his brothers and "crew." His most memorable hobby was fishing, he loved to fish. No matter the weather, fishing for him was undeniable. He was a member of Victory Christian Center under the leadership of Bishop Dwane Brock. Roman loved spending time with his family, his kind and humorous spirit will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Edward and Mattie Woodward; maternal grandparents, John and Mae Lue Thompson; aunts, Carrie (Doreen) Thompson and Peg Ann Aikins; and nieces, Caraneesha and Bre'Monet Thompson.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Haseina Thompson of Erie, Pa.; daughter, Caraneesha Morris (Alondre) of Erie, Pa.; sons, Roman Thompson Jr. and Romeo Thompson of Erie, Pa.; granddaughter, Cali Amour Hamilton of Erie, Pa.; siblings, Charles "Jerry" Thompson (Karen) of Lancaster, Pa., Angenique King of Erie, Pa., Doresa Pannell (Bruce) of Greensboro, N.C., Valerie Jones of Greensboro, N.C., Dea Woodward, Edward Thompson (Terri) and John Woodward (Tinishia), all of Erie, Pa.; godchildren, Keianna Favors, Imani Favors, Rahjae Favors and Talahja Wilson, all of Erie, Pa.; two special cousins, Kareem (Roc) Thompson and Rasheema Thompson; a host of extended family; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, 4103 Washington Ave., Erie, PA 16509, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. The celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bishop Dwane Brock eulogizing. Arrangements are entrusted to House of Paradise Funeral and Cremation Services Inc.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2020.
