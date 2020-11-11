Romana F. (Behrendt) Cook, age 89 of Erie passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 12, 1931 a daughter of the late John and Olivia (Froehlich) Behrendt.
Romana was known as the "Cake Lady." She was employed by Wilton. She taught cake decorating for over 20 years. She was well known for her moist cakes and raspberry filling. Sewing and crafting were some of her favorite things to do. She was a member of the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands Carl Cook and Melvin Schodt; her daughters, Carol Cook and Kathy Caswell; and siblings, John, Paul and Fred Behrendt and Louise Pukalski.
She is survived by her children, Pat Rossi (Lou), Susan Serafini (Anthony), Douglas Cook (Chris Amnick), Martin Cook (Robin) and Kevin Cook (Tina); a sister, Joan Peters and a brother, Bob Behrendt. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her best friend since second grade at St. Mary's, Roseanne Eckerson.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, or Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
