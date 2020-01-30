|
|
Ronald A. King, Jr., age 67, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born July 21, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late Ronald A. and Eva J (Strain) King, Sr.
Ronald later worked as a supervisor at American Trim.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary J. King, and his sister, Jean M. King.
Ronald is survived by his brothers, Richard A. King (Jean Marie) and Jeffrey L. King, both of Erie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie. Burial will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to a . To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020