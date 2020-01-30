Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald A. King Jr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald A. King Jr. Obituary
Ronald A. King, Jr., age 67, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Western Reserve Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born July 21, 1952, in Erie, a son of the late Ronald A. and Eva J (Strain) King, Sr.

Ronald later worked as a supervisor at American Trim.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary J. King, and his sister, Jean M. King.

Ronald is survived by his brothers, Richard A. King (Jean Marie) and Jeffrey L. King, both of Erie. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie. Burial will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to a . To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now