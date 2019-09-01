|
Ronald Adam Kawinski, 79, of Saegertown, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Wesbury in Meadville.
Born December 25, 1939, in Erie, he was the son of Alfred Kawinski and Anne (Gresh) Zonno.
Ron served our country in the Navy from 1958 until 1962. He worked as a pipe fitter for American Viscose and later at Avtex Fibers. Ron then owned and operated R and B Sweats and T's, and traveled to many fairs, festivals and flea markets.
He was a member of the Saegertown American Legion Post 205. Ron and his wife loved to travel to Florida in the winter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. Ron loved to laugh and always made everyone around him laugh.
Survivors include his wife, Ruthann Kawinski; his previous wife, Barbara Brown Mascitti and their four children, Allyson Gordon (Gregg) of Meadville, Randy Kawinski (Karen) of Cambridge Springs, Mark Kawinski (Donna) of Hampton, Virginia, and Cherie Reisinger (Roger) of Saegertown; two stepsons, Robert Shay Jr. of Meadville and Mark Shay of Saegertown; a stepdaughter, Tammy Shay Wasko of Saegertown; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a stepbrother, Barry Zonno; and a stepsister, Pam Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and a stepfather, Al Zonno.
Calling will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Royal-Coleman Funeral Home, 6028 U.S. Hwy 6, Linesville.
Addition calling will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in Spring Cemetery, Springboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to alz.org.
Send condolences at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 1, 2019