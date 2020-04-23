|
|
Ronald C. Holder, of Conneaut Lake, Pa. and Summerfield, Fla., passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at UF Health in the Villages, Fla.
Ron was born on August 15, 1934 in Erie, Pa., a son of the late Carl and Mildred Jones Holder.
He attended Randolph Macon College and graduated from Grove City College. He served in the U. S. Army and Army Reserves and was one of the founding partners of Paragon Packaging Products in Girard. He moved to Panama City Beach, Fla. in 1985 and to Stonecrest in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, the former Anne A. Hunter; his children: Kirk Holder, of Tulsa, Okla.; Dana Hillburn (Jerry) of Tulsa, Okla. and Cara Westerfeld (Otto) of Stillwell, Kan.; as well as eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the coronavirus, a memorial celebration will be held this summer in Conneaut Lake.
Burial will be in Venango Cemetery, Venango, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Waid-Coleman Funeral Home, Conneaut Lake, Pa., where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidcolemanfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lady Lake United Methodist Church, 109 W. McClendon St., Lady Lake, FL 32159 or to the Salvation Army, 2901 NE 14th St., Ocala, FL 34470.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 23, 2020