1/1
Ronald Charles Toomey
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Charles Toomey, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.

He was born in Erie on February 23, 1948, a son of the late William Jr. and Doris Hecker Toomey.

Ronald was a 1966 McDowell High School graduate and then went on to work as a machinist in manufacturing and the auto industry.

He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, listening to country music and drinking Molson Canadian beer. He was a member of the Millcreek VFW Post #773.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Toomey, Sharron Toomey, Jean Minor and Frank Toomey.

He is survived by a sister, Jeannette Brown and her husband Jim; brother, Terry Toomey and his wife Shawnel and a sister-in-law, Darlene Toomey; his seven children: Michael, Paul, Melissa, Lisa, Ronald II, Terri, Traci and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a proud Human Gift Donor and services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the C-ICU unit at St. Vincent Health Center for their love and care.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-3603
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Girard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved