Ronald Charles Toomey, age 72, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie on February 23, 1948, a son of the late William Jr. and Doris Hecker Toomey.
Ronald was a 1966 McDowell High School graduate and then went on to work as a machinist in manufacturing and the auto industry.
He enjoyed gardening, boating, fishing, listening to country music and drinking Molson Canadian beer. He was a member of the Millcreek VFW Post #773.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Toomey, Sharron Toomey, Jean Minor and Frank Toomey.
He is survived by a sister, Jeannette Brown and her husband Jim; brother, Terry Toomey and his wife Shawnel and a sister-in-law, Darlene Toomey; his seven children: Michael, Paul, Melissa, Lisa, Ronald II, Terri, Traci and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was a proud Human Gift Donor and services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the C-ICU unit at St. Vincent Health Center for their love and care.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
