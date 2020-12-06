Ronald Clair "Ron" Brocious, 83 of Sherwood, Ark., passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born March 15, 1937 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to the late John and Anna Eshbaugh Brocious.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia who died in 2014, son David Brocious, grandson John Brocious and sister Nancy Phillips.
Ron was a graduate of McDowell and spent most of his career with General Electric, where he served as a Field Service Engineer for the Locomotive Division. Ron and Patti lived in several states over the years: Pennsylvania, California, Texas, and Arkansas, raising their three children.
He is survived by his children, son Tom Brocious (Jeanine) and daughter Mary Comer (Michael); by five grandchildren Chrystal (David) Espinoza, Christopher (Irene), Courtney, Sean, and Megan Brocious; two great-grandchildren Joshua Brocious and Tiago Espinoza, and by brothers-in-law Paul Phillips, Arthur Myers (Jan) and J. Michael Myers (Patti).
Ronald had requested cremation and no formal services will be held. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/sherwood
for full obituary and guest register.
