|
|
Ronald D. Beightol, 71, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie on September 29, 1948, a son of the late Daniel V. and H. Madelyn Wager Beightol.
Ron graduated from Academy High School in 1967 and went on to serve in the United States Air Force as an air traffic controller for nearly 18 years. After being honorably discharged in 1985, he worked for the United States Postal Service and the Federal Aviation Administration, from which he retired. Ron enjoyed traveling with his family all over the United States and Europe while in the Air Force. He enjoyed his family and his dogs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael and Douglas Beightol.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Sterling Beightol; his brother, Thomas Beightol and his wife Carol, of Irwin, Pa.; his daughter, Danelle Dylon and her husband Jacob, of Union City; his stepson, Joseph Peterson, of Erie; his stepdaughters Susan Snyder and her husband Mike and Stephanie Miller and her husband, Jeff, both of Corry; his ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. Erie, PA 16504 on Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Erie Humane Society - 2407 Zimmerly Rd, Erie, PA 16506. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019