|
|
Ronald D. Dunham, age 69, of Erie, passed away at his residence on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Erie on December 15, 1950, he was a son of the late Harold and Marianne (Pacileo) Dunham.
Ronald was a carpenter and worked at Erie Casket Company until its closure, then worked at Durst Organ Supply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Ivah (King) Dunham; and maternal grandparents, Joseph and Mildred (Bort) Pacileo.
He is survived by his twin brother, Donald Dunham, of Erie, and his sister, Janice Wagner, husband Earl, of Summit Twp.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff of the AHN Oncology Center, especially Dr. Tayshetye, Dr. Chakraborty, Heather, Lisa, and Chris, for their dedication and compassion; the home care team at LECOM; and VNA Hospice, especially Patty.
Due to the current pandemic, services officiated by Rev. Harry H. Johns III were private, with burial in Erie Cemetery.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of donations, the family asks only that you plant a tree in Ronald's memory.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020