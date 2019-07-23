|
Ronald D. Gottschling, age 55, of Erie, passed away at home Wednesday, July 18, 2019 after a valiant 6 month battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, June 8, 1964, a son of Barbara A. "Bobbie" (Puskus) Gottschling and the late Ronald K. Gottschling.
Ronnie, who has lived in Erie his entire life was raised of Methodist faith, was a 1982 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and over the years worked within various businesses, most recently in shipping and receiving for Fish USA in Fairview. He also worked side by side with his mother Bobbie cleaning various offices of the Erie Federal Credit Union. He was an avid Boston sports fan with a fondness for the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #67 in Millcreek.
In addition to his father, Ronnie is preceded in death by his uncles, John and Douglas Gottschling.
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Barbara A. "Bobbie" Gottschling; three daughters, Brittany Neville, Breanna Hight (Nolan) and Brooke Gottschling; two brothers, Craig and Robbie Gottschling; a special aunt, JoJo, who was his best buddy and a tremendous help through it all. Two special cousins, Beth, who always made him laugh and Susan, who did anything and everything for him, also a close friend, Sis, who was his laundry day and campfire buddy. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles and additional cousins. Also surviving are all the family dogs that loved him as much as he loved them, Willow, Cooper, Jesse, Kylee, Green Bean, and Tyco.
Ronnie's mother would like to express her thanks to his caregivers, Ostomy Nurse, Wendy, at UPMC Hamot and also Lydia of the ER along with Dr. Jan Rothman and his entire staff, especially, Ann Marie, who was so great with Ronnie. Also several nurses with UPMC Home Healthcare, especially, Jessica. Not to mention the wonderful nursing staff of UPMC Family Hospice including Tom, Denny, Casey and Danielle. Special thanks to Rachael, the greatest triage nurse, ever, who cared so deeply for Ronnie. Special thanks as well to Craig who has been extremely helpful.
Friends are invited to call at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. (at Powell), Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.
"KEY MY BUBUB"
