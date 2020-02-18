|
Ronald Dale "Rink" Bickel, a resident of Tustin, Calif., died on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 79. He was born on September 26, 1940, in Granville, Pa.
Mr. Bickel was a long time resident of Erie, Pa. and was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Samuel Bickel and Hazel Elmira Casner Bickel Wagner, brother Larry "Rich" Bickel and son-in-law Rich Bauer.
He is survived by his wife Maureen Bickel of California, and her children Theresa, Michael and Kim. He is further survived by his son David Wertz (Anita), daughter Kelly Wertz Shrout (Terry), and stepchildren Jim Scholton (Sheila), Lisa Bauer, Sherry Platz (Norm) Tammy Marshall, all of Erie. Also surviving are siblings Calvin Bickel (Joann), Nancy Bickel Knable (Harold), sister-in-law, Jennie Bickel, stepsisters Romina Sheeder and Sharon Maines, a niece, nephews and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Bickel was a veteran of the United States Army and served as a Specialist 4 during Operation Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion, Elk's Club, Loyal Order of the Moose and was a Mason.
An expert welder and craftsman, Rink worked for R M Kerner Company in Erie, for over 40 yrs. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with friends and family watching Nascar and football.
Mr. Bickel will be remembered as a generous, good-natured man with a great sense of humor who would always go out of his way to help others when needed. He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Private services were held for Mr. Bickel at St. Cecilia's Church in California. He will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery in Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 18, 2020