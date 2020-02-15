|
|
Ronald Douglas McCullough, age 57, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center.
He was born in Erie, on August 16, 1962, a son of the late Richard O'Dell McCullough and Eleanor Dougherty McCullough.
Ronald was a 1980 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, and a veteran of the United States Army.
Ronald worked locally for Pepsi before becoming employed at Arlington Landscaping for ten years. Ronald was a NASCAR fan and his favorite driver was #11 Denny Hamlin. He loved football, especially the Los Angeles Rams, hunting, fishing, shooting pool and playing darts. Ronald loved to play the jukebox.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Haibach.
Survivors include his wife, Theresa Lilley; two daughters, Erika McCullough DeLuca and Carly McCullough, both of Erie; one son, Brian McCullough (Leanne) of Waterford; six granddaughters, Kara Stilley, Lillian, Londyn, Cora, Ava and Savanna McCullough, all of Erie; sister, Connie Daws (Beryl) of Saegertown; two brothers, Rich McCullough (Kathy) of Waterford and William McCullough of Lexington, S.C.; aunt, Peggy Morrison of Yellow Springs, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved dog, Scrap.
Visitation will be held at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Monday, February 17th from 2 until 4 p.m. with services following at 4 p.m., officiated by Reverend David Fugate, Chaplain of VA Medical Center. Full military honors, rendered by the Erie-Crawford County Burial Detail, will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16502.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020