Ronald E. Herman, 85, of Waterford, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on January 6, 1935, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Mark and Mildred Taylor Herman.
He was a Maintenance Mechanic for GAF Roofing retiring in 2004. He also worked for Erie Plating Company, Harris Ford, Inc., Poplar White Thruway Service, Inc., and Milano Construction. Mr. Herman was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 48 years, enjoyed watching tractor pulling and restoring old tractors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Martha Crandall Herman, on January 13, 2020, three brothers, Gerald, Thomas and Kenneth Herman, and five sisters, Janet Herman, Nancy Herman, Marge Berdis, Katherine Keverline and Judy Hanas.
Survivors include children Ronald E. Herman, Jr. (Diane) of Largo, Fla., and Sheryl Herman of Erie, stepchildren Lori L. Gibbens (John Daddario) of Erie and David M. Dennison, Jr. of Canton, Ohio, a brother Richard Herman of Erie, sister Ann Marie Thomas (Jim) of Marion, Ohio, grandchildren Randi Rae Brewer of Erie, step-grandchildren, Julie Wurst of Erie, Stephanie Alhassani (Nich) of Uniontown, Ohio, and Joshua Roose of Melbourne, Australia, and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service, in Edinboro Cemetery, will be held in July 2020 on a day and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Alcoholics Anonymous, P.O. Box 8903, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 8, 2020