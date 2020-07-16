Ronald E. Herman, 85, of Waterford, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on January 6, 1935, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Mark and Mildred Taylor Herman.
He was a Maintenance Mechanic for GAF Roofing retiring in 2004. He also worked for Erie Plating Company, Harris Ford, Inc., Poplar White Thruway Service, Inc., and Milano Construction. Mr. Herman was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 48 years, enjoyed watching tractor pulling and restoring old tractors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Martha Crandall Herman, on January 13, 2020, three brothers, Gerald, Thomas and Kenneth Herman, and five sisters, Janet Herman, Nancy Herman, Marge Berdis, Katherine Keverline and Judy Hanas.
Survivors include children, Ronald E. Herman, Jr. (Diane) of Largo, Fla. and Sheryl Herman of Erie, stepchildren Lori L. Gibbens (John Daddario) of Erie and David M. Dennison, Jr. of Canton, Ohio, a brother, Richard Herman of Erie, sister, Ann Marie Thomas (Jim) of Marion, Ohio, grandchildren, Randi Rae Brewer of Erie, step-grandchildren, Julie Wurst of Erie, Stephanie Alhassani (Nich) of Uniontown, Ohio, and Joshua Roose of Melbourne, Australia, and five great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service for the committal of Ronald and his wife Martha Crandall Herman, who passed away on January 13, 2020, in Edinboro Cemetery, Edinboro, Pa., Section D, on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, Pa. In order to protect the health of family and friends, all CDC Guidelines will be observed, including the use of face masks and social distancing. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Alcoholics Anonymous, P.O. Box 8903, Erie, PA 16505.
