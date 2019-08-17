|
|
Ronald E. McCreary, 79, of Greene Township, passed away peacefully, on Thursday August 15, 2019, at Sarah Reed Retirement Center. He was born in Indiana, Pa., on June 30, 1940, a son of the late James R. and Iva J. Dull McCreary.
Ron graduated from Indiana Joint High School in 1958 and proudly served in the United States Army. He worked as a machinist and foreman at GE for 33 years before retiring in 1995. He was a member of the VFW Post 470 and the American Legion Post 285.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan E. Weber McCreary; and four brothers, James Robert, Herbert Lynn, Thomas Ross, and Vernon Ray McCreary.
Survivors include one daughter, Corie McCreary of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Judith Brickell (William) of Clymer, Pa. and Mitzie McCreary of Virginia; one brother, Randall E. McCreary (Karen) of Indiana, Pa.; his sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Brice of Fairview, Judy Van Zant (James) of Springboro, Beth Bucci (Tony) of Waterford, Carol Perry (Michael) of Greene Township, Wynona McCreary, of Butler, Pa., and Kim McCreary of Indiana, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, John Weber (Cynthia) of Meadville and Fred Weber (Barbara) of Erie; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Mount of Olives Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 17, 2019