|
|
Ronald F. Dunn, age 83, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. He was born in Erie, on August 18, 1935, a son of the late Harold Dunn and Ruth (Hogan) Rose.
Ron served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a jitney driver at Erie Malleable for 30 years, until his retirement in 1998. Ron continued working as a driver for Enterprise Rent a Car for several years in his retirement. He enjoyed collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, and watching Western movies.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; a son-in-law, Jeff Schwartz; and a grandson, Stephen DeSantis.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Miriam A. (Valimont) Dunn; his children, Karen Adams, husband Galen of Erie, Jeffery Dunn of Erie, Brian Dunn of Jacksonville, Fla., Tracy Schwartz of Erie and Russell Dunn, wife Sheryl of Erie; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Patricia Cardinal of Two Harbors, Minnesota. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Per Ron's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements were handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019