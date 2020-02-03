Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLP
845 E 38th St
Erie, PA 16504
Ronald Gerono


1944 - 2020
Ronald Gerono Obituary
Ronald Gerono, age 75, of Erie, passed away suddenly, in his sleep, at his residence, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, on July 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Ferdinand and Grace (Coyle) Gerono.

After graduating from Gannon University, Ron embraced Erie as his home and was the proud owner of Paris Cleaners for more than 50 years. He was passionate about tennis and boating and was a longtime member of the Erie Yacht Club.

He will be remembered for his infectious laughter and animated storytelling that attracted a wide circle of friends. He was a lifelong learner, and his curiosity and breadth of knowledge was incredible.

Most importantly, he always put others before himself.

Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years, Elaine (Sulzycki) Gerono, of Erie; three children, Christopher Gerono, Jennifer "Jaya Giita" Gerono, and Jessica Gerono Mazzetti, husband Dante; four grandchildren, Kassidy Gerono and Téa, Juliet, and Jackson Mazzetti; and two sisters, Linda Potts, husband John, and Gail Gerono.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Tuesday, February 4th, from 3 to 7 p.m., and on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 12 noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Day School in Portland, Ore., or at www.newdayschool.org, where Ron's daughter serves on the board of directors. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 3, 2020
