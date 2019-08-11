|
Ronald Hodges, age 78, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Erie on March 11, 1941, son of the late Charles and Ethel Hodges.
Ronald was preceded in death by his grandparents; five brothers, Charles, William, Clayton, Randall and his twin, Donald; and two sisters, Ava Yankosky, and Mary Phalon. Survivors include his sisters, Beverly Beckage, Beryl Nelson, and Charlene DeDionisio; and his brother, Dennis.
Ronald passed away peacefully with his loving sister, Charlene, holding his hand and praying for him. He will be missed by family and friends who knew him as a kind and loving man. The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Twinbrook Nursing Home who took care of Ronnie in the last few years of his life.
As requested by Ronnie and family, services were private and handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. May our brother rest in peace in God's heavenly home where he will joyfully see all those who preceded him in death.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 11, 2019