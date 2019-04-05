Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Dailey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald J. Dailey Obituary
Ronald J. Dailey, age 87, of Erie, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born November 26, 1931, in Erie, the son of the late Jeremiah and Edna Rastatter Dailey.

A lifelong resident of Erie, he had worked for many years with the City of Erie Water Department. Ronald enjoyed being with his family, listening to big band music and loved his many dogs throughout the years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Smith Dailey, who died in 2004, and by a brother, Raymond Dailey in 2012.

Ronald is survived by a son, David J. Dailey of Erie and a daughter, Darlene S. Happ and her husband John of Orange, Calif. He is the grandfather of Daniel Happ of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Joshua Happ of Boise, Idaho. Ronald is also survived by a sister, Patsy Monacella of Erie, along with nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Private burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of NW PA, P.O. Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now